Balentine LLC Cuts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.