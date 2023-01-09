Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $279.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

