Balentine LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

