Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 1,515 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE TT opened at $178.50 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $197.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

