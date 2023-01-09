Balentine LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Shares of BABA opened at $107.40 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $284.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

