Balentine LLC Sells 6,521 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.