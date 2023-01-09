Balentine LLC Sells 9,756 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

