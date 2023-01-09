Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,942 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $317.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $404.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.