Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,329 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

