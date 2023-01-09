Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

