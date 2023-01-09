Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.72 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.