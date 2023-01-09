Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52,733 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 46,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 515,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 50.0% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,540,495 shares of company stock valued at $180,555,758. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.4 %

BX stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

