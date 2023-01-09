Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Block were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Block by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,263.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,949. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $152.70.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.