Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $242,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.15.

Shares of CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

