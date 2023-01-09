Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,960,176 shares of company stock worth $85,048,890. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $29.78 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.