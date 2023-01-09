C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

