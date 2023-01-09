Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after buying an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after buying an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,403,000 after buying an additional 174,567 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

