Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 248,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $404.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

