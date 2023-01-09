Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 4,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 248,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,651,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $317.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $404.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

