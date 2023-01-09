CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Trimmed by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,918,000 after purchasing an additional 896,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

