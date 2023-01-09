Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

