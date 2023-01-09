Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 4.7% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

