Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 571,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.