City State Bank Has $275,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

City State Bank grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 412.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

