Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 161,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.