CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 473,375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

