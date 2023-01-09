Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.9% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. CL King started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

