Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Purchases £31,550 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Liz Barber bought 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($38.01) per share, with a total value of £31,550 ($38,012.05).

Cranswick Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,160 ($38.07) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,089.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.04. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,548 ($30.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,888 ($46.84). The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cranswick

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.