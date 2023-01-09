CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,140,000 after buying an additional 341,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.37.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.