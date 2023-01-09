Cutler Group LLC CA Purchases 1,186 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $655,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMC opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

