Cwm LLC Has $31.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

