D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 508 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

