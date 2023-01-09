Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 9.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 28.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 406,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after buying an additional 90,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

