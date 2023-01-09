Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 56,161 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 228.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 5.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after buying an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after buying an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

