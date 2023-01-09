DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

