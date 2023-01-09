Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,915 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

