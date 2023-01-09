Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $9,821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

