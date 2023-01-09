Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,967 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.