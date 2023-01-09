DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

