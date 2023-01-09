Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

