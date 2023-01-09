Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $172.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

