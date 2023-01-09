eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -410.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $67.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

