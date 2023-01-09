Equifax (EFX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equifax (NYSE: EFX):

1/6/2023 – Equifax is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $197.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/20/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00.

12/9/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $181.00 to $222.00.

12/2/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Equifax was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2022 – Equifax was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Equifax had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3 %

EFX stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Equifax Inc alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.