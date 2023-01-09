Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $204.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $281.02.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

