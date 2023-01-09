Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $673.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $654.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $783.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

