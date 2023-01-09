Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

