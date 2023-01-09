Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Raised by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 404,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 392,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $108.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

