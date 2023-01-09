Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

XOM opened at $110.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

