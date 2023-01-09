Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $200,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,215,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 63,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.