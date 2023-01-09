Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 113,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 227,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 45,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,215,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

